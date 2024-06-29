Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,699 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,604,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,839,000 after purchasing an additional 223,940 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $160.41 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.81. The company has a market cap of $114.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.33 and its 200 day moving average is $156.20.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

