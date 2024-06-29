Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,946 Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, SCEP Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FINV opened at $4.77 on Friday. FinVolution Group has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $4.89.

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $438.36 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 17.15%.

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

