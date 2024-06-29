Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 689 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EME stock opened at $365.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.08. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.52 and a fifty-two week high of $401.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $375.31 and a 200-day moving average of $308.81.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. Equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

