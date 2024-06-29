Kathmere Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.0% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 5.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,431,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 49.1% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 36.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in AutoZone by 158.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZO. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,112.88.

In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,964.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,894.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,863.15. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,375.35 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The stock has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $34.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

