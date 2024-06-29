Kathmere Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,607 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $17,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNDA. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,341.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $54.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.86. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $44.85 and a 12-month high of $57.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

