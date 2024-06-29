Kathmere Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $500.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $485.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $505.74. The stock has a market cap of $453.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

