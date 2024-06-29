Kathmere Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $467.14 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $479.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $112.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $464.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.35.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

