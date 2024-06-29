Kathmere Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 86.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vale by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 491,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 225,806 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in Vale by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 9,399,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,082,000 after purchasing an additional 705,520 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Vale by 49,161.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,440,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,459 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

VALE stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average is $13.04.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Vale had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.91.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

