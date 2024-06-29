Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 1,485 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 235,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 32,856 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth $473,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.94. The stock has a market cap of $155.03 million, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.75.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

