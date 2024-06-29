Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 16,008 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,008 shares during the period. Walker & Dunlop comprises approximately 1.7% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of Walker & Dunlop worth $14,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WD. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 4,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $441,196.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,227 shares in the company, valued at $898,063.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $98.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.64 and a 200 day moving average of $96.82. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $113.67.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $228.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.82 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 94.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

