Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 2,365 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV opened at $53.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

