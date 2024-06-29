Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 2,986 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 0.57% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTIN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $542,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot International ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PTIN opened at $28.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.83. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $29.64.

About Pacer Trendpilot International ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (PTIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot International index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary ex-US Large-Cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTIN was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.