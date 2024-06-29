Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 355 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,906 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,639 shares of company stock worth $53,002,729 in the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $141.20 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $145.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.96. The firm has a market cap of $389.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

