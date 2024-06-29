Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 592 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $102.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.