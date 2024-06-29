Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 9,194 Shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,194 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned about 5.20% of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,664,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,205,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,179,000. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 13,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 19,115 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:BUFB opened at $30.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.70.

About Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BUFB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 12 Innovator US Equity Buffer ETFs, which target specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFB was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

