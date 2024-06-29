Kathmere Capital Management LLC Takes $148,000 Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,584 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KT. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KT in the third quarter worth about $1,839,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of KT in the fourth quarter worth about $1,206,000. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its stake in shares of KT by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 26,168,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,708,000 after acquiring an additional 78,600 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KT by 225.4% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 73,433 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KT in the third quarter worth about $790,000. Institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

KT Price Performance

Shares of KT stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51. KT Co. has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that KT Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Featured Stories

