Kathmere Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 140,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 42,741 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 77,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of BSEP opened at $40.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average of $38.49. The company has a market cap of $155.78 million, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.76.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

