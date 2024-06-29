Kathmere Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1,209.1% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

Get JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JVAL opened at $40.87 on Friday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $41.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average of $39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99.

About JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.