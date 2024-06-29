Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $270,000 in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HAS. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,833,000 after acquiring an additional 99,263 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $70,544,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,326,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,756,000 after buying an additional 22,688 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Management bought a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $767,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAS. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Hasbro Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $58.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.65. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.74.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

