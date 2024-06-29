Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $65.00. The stock had previously closed at $82.39, but opened at $68.52. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Kura Sushi USA shares last traded at $62.19, with a volume of 195,945 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KRUS. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

In other Kura Sushi USA news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $549,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,390.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 913,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,428,000 after purchasing an additional 104,063 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 327,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,694,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,356,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 112,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after buying an additional 22,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 28.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 22,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $708.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.68 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.22.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

