LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.80.

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their target price on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

LCII opened at $103.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.43. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $98.92 and a 52 week high of $137.07.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.02 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 114.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 824,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,673,000 after purchasing an additional 342,165 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $33,784,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 20.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 298,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,068,000 after purchasing an additional 50,470 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $2,924,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 50.8% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 54,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 18,194 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

