Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Short Interest Down 91.9% in June

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Li Ning Stock Performance

Shares of LNNGY stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.74. Li Ning has a fifty-two week low of $48.37 and a fifty-two week high of $153.34.

Li Ning Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.5702 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.

