Liberty Star Uranium & Metals (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Trading Down 9.6%

Shares of Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Free Report) traded down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23. 4,894 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 40,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp., a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona and the Southwest of the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements.

