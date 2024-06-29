Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN) Short Interest Update

Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,600 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the May 31st total of 185,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 834,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Lichen China Price Performance
LICN opened at $1.46 on Friday. Lichen China has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38.
Lichen China Company Profile
