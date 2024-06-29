Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN) Short Interest Update

Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,600 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the May 31st total of 185,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 834,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Lichen China Price Performance

LICN opened at $1.46 on Friday. Lichen China has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38.

Lichen China Company Profile

Lichen China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment holding company, provides financial and taxation, education support, and software and maintenance services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers financial and taxation related management consultation, internal control management consultation, annual or regular consultation, and internal training and general consultation services; and education support services, including marketing, operational, and technical support, as well as sells teaching and learning materials.

