Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.83.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $438.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $358.37 and a 1-year high of $477.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

