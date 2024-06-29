Liontown Resources (OTCMKTS:LINRF) Shares Down 4.4%

Liontown Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LINRF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 19,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Liontown Resources Stock Down 4.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.83.

Liontown Resources Company Profile

Liontown Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, gold, vanadium, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship property is the Kathleen Valley lithium project located in Perth, Western Australia.

