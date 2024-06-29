Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) Shares Down 4.2%

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.61. 725,694 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,348,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Longeveron in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Longeveron Trading Down 4.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.48.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Longeveron had a negative return on equity of 300.96% and a negative net margin of 2,129.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Longeveron Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Longeveron

In other Longeveron news, Director Rock Soffer bought 31,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $75,000.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 208,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,054.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joshua Hare acquired 106,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $250,000.05. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 590,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,208.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rock Soffer acquired 31,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $75,000.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 208,534 shares in the company, valued at $490,054.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 148,936 shares of company stock valued at $350,000. Corporate insiders own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Longeveron

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Longeveron stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,836,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.31% of Longeveron as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Longeveron Company Profile

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young and healthy adult donors.

Featured Articles

