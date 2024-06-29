LongView Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

LongView Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $547.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $472.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.48. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $553.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

