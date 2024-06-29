LongView Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

LongView Wealth Management reduced its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MUB opened at $106.55 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.49 and a 200 day moving average of $107.30.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.