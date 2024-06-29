LongView Wealth Management Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

LongView Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 68.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4,727.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FHLC opened at $68.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.32 and a 52 week high of $70.01.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.