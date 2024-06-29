Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,100 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 319,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Lucara Diamond Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LUCRF opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26. Lucara Diamond has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.38.

About Lucara Diamond

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital sales platform for rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

