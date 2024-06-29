Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $21.10. Approximately 1,214,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,704,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

Luckin Coffee Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of -0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.85.

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Luckin Coffee had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $869.51 million for the quarter.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc offers retail services of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

