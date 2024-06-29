Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Shares Down 1.4%

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.59 and last traded at $14.59. 7,633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 5,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.
Lundin Gold Trading Down 1.4 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08.
About Lundin Gold
Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.
