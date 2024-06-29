LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Short Interest Update

LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the May 31st total of 127,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS YAHOY opened at $4.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45. LY has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $7.05.

LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. LY had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that LY will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services.

