Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Receives $7.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

LYRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair lowered shares of Lyra Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright downgraded Lyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,720,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 38.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,481,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 410,021 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 754,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 129,829 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Lyra Therapeutics stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.02. Lyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,099.82% and a negative return on equity of 77.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lyra Therapeutics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

