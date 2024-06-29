Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.81.
MGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Magna International from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Magna International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore cut their target price on Magna International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. CIBC cut their target price on Magna International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th.
Shares of MGA stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.63. Magna International has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $65.27.
Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Magna International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.98%.
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
