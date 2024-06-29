Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) PT Raised to $257.00 at Citigroup

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $220.00 to $257.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MANH. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $245.13.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of MANH opened at $246.68 on Friday. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $182.97 and a one year high of $266.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 80.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. The business had revenue of $254.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.32 million. Analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 259.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

