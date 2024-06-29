ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.57.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAN. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 111,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 13,422 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 43,423 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 24,466 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,912,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,314,000 after acquiring an additional 17,691 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MAN opened at $69.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.20 and a 200-day moving average of $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 71.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.49. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $88.91.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 317.53%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

