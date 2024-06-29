Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) CEO Fidji Simo Sells 8,500 Shares

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) CEO Fidji Simo sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $280,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,984,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,556,877.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Fidji Simo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Maplebear alerts:

On Wednesday, June 12th, Fidji Simo sold 2,500 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $84,525.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Fidji Simo sold 6,000 shares of Maplebear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $190,920.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Fidji Simo sold 3,236 shares of Maplebear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $113,551.24.

On Monday, April 29th, Fidji Simo sold 13,206 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $461,285.58.

Maplebear Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ CART opened at $32.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.98. Maplebear Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $42.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplebear

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CART. Incline Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Maplebear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,661,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Maplebear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,729,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Maplebear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,484,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Maplebear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,610,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Maplebear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,648,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CART. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Maplebear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Maplebear from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Gordon Haskett raised Maplebear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Maplebear from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CART

Maplebear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.