Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Trading 8.9% Higher

Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC – Get Free Report) traded up 8.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.53 ($0.02). 1,295,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 289% from the average session volume of 332,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

Marechale Capital Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of £1.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.40.

About Marechale Capital

Marechale Capital Plc engages in the provision of professional advisory and broking services to companies in the United Kingdom. It offers capital raising services, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services. The company also provides advisory services, including strategic review and consultancy, growth capital, and refinancing and exit advice.

