MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Receives $36.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.75.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on HZO shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MarineMax from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th.
Shares of HZO opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $42.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.36. The company has a market capitalization of $721.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.80.
MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.55). MarineMax had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $582.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MarineMax will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.
