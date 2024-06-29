Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 350 ($4.44) price target on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MKS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.93) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.00) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 322.50 ($4.09).

LON MKS opened at GBX 286.50 ($3.63) on Friday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 183.80 ($2.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 314 ($3.98). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 284.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 264.95. The company has a market cap of £5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1,364.29, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Marks and Spencer Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. Marks and Spencer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,428.57%.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

