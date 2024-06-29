Marks and Spencer Group’s (MKS) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.93) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.00) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 322.50 ($4.09).

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Marks and Spencer Group Increases Dividend

Shares of MKS opened at GBX 286.50 ($3.63) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,364.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.58. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 183.80 ($2.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 314 ($3.98). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 284.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 264.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Marks and Spencer Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. Marks and Spencer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,428.57%.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

