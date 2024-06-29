Mayra Idali Chimienti Sells 1,696 Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $11,753.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 339,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,193.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mayra Idali Chimienti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 432 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $2,985.12.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

Shares of MCW opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.67. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $239.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.06 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

Institutional Trading of Mister Car Wash

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the first quarter valued at $481,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mister Car Wash by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 30.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 645,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 150,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 13.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 57,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

