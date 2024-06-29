McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Down 1.5 %

MCK opened at $584.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $565.88 and a 200-day moving average of $524.60. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $395.30 and a 12-month high of $612.17.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total value of $282,980.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,814 shares of company stock worth $14,511,649 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

