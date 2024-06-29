Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2026 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (TSE:MDP)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDPFree Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of MDP opened at C$1.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.82. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of C$1.44 and a 12-month high of C$3.53.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

