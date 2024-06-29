MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Short Interest Update

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOVGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,700 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the May 31st total of 135,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

NASDAQ MNOV opened at $1.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42. MediciNova has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $2.66.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOVGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MediciNova stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOVFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on MediciNova in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

