Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Receives $443.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $443.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Medpace in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Medpace

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Medpace

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total value of $6,051,220.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 791,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,162,563.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total value of $2,252,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,909,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total transaction of $6,051,220.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 791,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,162,563.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,621 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,852 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 312.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,013,000 after purchasing an additional 319,210 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Medpace by 195.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 467,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,162,000 after buying an additional 308,816 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,247,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 302.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 260,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,245,000 after acquiring an additional 195,698 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $411.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $397.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.98. Medpace has a 12 month low of $227.21 and a 12 month high of $437.39. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.39 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medpace

(Get Free Report

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.