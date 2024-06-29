Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Down 3.5%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.64. Approximately 390,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,193,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MLCO. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.75 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.30 to $9.60 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $10.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.26.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.89.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

