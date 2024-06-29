Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $92.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Merus from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Merus from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Merus from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.90.

Get Merus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Merus

Merus Stock Performance

Shares of Merus stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average is $42.77. Merus has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $61.61.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 390.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Merus will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Merus

In other news, VP Harry Shuman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $53,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at $372,646.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Harry Shuman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $53,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,300 shares of company stock worth $1,392,792 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.